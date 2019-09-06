New dealer depot for New Holland opens in Carlow town

Lyons & Burton – which has its headquarters in Kilcock, Co. Kildare – officially opened a new (New Holland) depot in Graiguecullen, Carlow town, Co. Carlow today (Friday, September 6).

According to New Holland, Carlow town is “centrally located in the former territory of JR Perry and EMC Agri and has an excellent road network – making the new depot very accessible”.

Lyons and Burton first opened its doors in 1977 – selling 23 combines, four self-propelled harvesters and 66 square balers in its first year of trading. New Holland equipment and Fiat tractors were the main franchises at that time.

In 2014, Lyons & Burton returned to the New Holland family of products.

The new depot in Carlow town will supply New Holland tractors, balers, telescopic handlers and implements.

Donald Lyons (pictured below) – director at Lyons & Burton – explained: “We want to establish New Holland as the number one brand in our territory, as well as growing our business.

“We are confident in New Holland’s products and have invested significantly in developing our new Carlow depot.

We have invested a substantial amount of time, resources and research into our new parts department, to service the large array of tractors, combines, balers and telehandlers that are in the area.

“It’s our aim to have the right parts at the right price on the shelf. To supplement our stock, New Holland offers an over-night parts delivery service.”

He added: “Our service technicians have a fully-equipped workshop, with the latest diagnostic equipment.”

Anthony Sylvester – dealer network development manager for New Holland (UK and Republic of Ireland) – added his comments, saying: “We are supportive of our dealers expanding and growing into new areas where the opportunities arise.

“With the loss of two long-serving partners in the area, it was important to ensure we established a new depot to service our existing customer base.

“The level of investment Lyons & Burton has been willing to make demonstrates its commitment towards our brand and the farming community in Carlow, Kildare and north Wexford.”

