Dairy farming has always been a mix of science and art, a principal which couldn’t be clearer than when it comes to the combination of economic breeding index (EBI) and pedigree breeding.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) maintains the Holstein Friesian herdbook going back generations, and this pedigree information has been vital in progressing the breed and allowing farmers to steadily improve their herds.

This quest for dairy greatness has been aided in recent years by the introduction of the EBI. The ‘art’ of breeding productive cows with functional traits that will see them thrive and last many lactations in a herd is complemented by the “science” of EBI and its use in selecting bulls that can correct faults or weaknesses in a herd.

Combining EBI and pedigree

John Galvin of the Doonmanagh Herd, Lispole, Co. Kerry is a big proponent for pedigree breeding and has seen the benefits of careful breeding and selection over the years.

“We run a herd of 83 spring-calving pedigree cows that average just under 7,000L of milk with over 540kg solids,” he said.

Pedigree records and breeding from the highest performing families in the herd has resulted in a herd that really goes the distance – the average parity currently stands at 3.7 with 19 Doonmanagh cows currently in their sixth lactation or greater.

John has found EBI a very useful tool in improving the herd over the years and in achieving his breeding goals. The average EBI of the herd in 2023 is €235 for the cows, €257 for the yearling heifers and €282 for this year’s female calves, showing an improvement in the overall EBI with each generation.

This strong EBI performance combined with well classified animals has led to great success for the Doonmanagh herd in the Kerry Holstein Friesian Club’s herd competition over the years.

“We’ve taken part in the herds competition since 2002 and it’s something that I have found hugely rewarding and beneficial,” John said.

“Participation in the competition and learning from judges and other herds over the years has helped build the herd to where it is today.”

AI bulls making headlines

John has also had eight bulls sold into AI over the last number of years which is a source of great pride, and a sign to him that EBI is really benefitting the herd and the animals he produces.

The most notable is Doonmanagh Seville, who has over 40,000 progeny registered. Doonmanagh Paulson is the newest star with over €330 EBI and positive type scores.

Last year, John was profiled in a video by the Kerry Holstein Friesian Club.

Some added excitement on the farm this year came in the form of triplet calves from Doonmanagh ZPB Cherry, an EX 90 8th lactation cow. Multiple births have become the norm for this cow – she has produced 14 calves over the last eight lactations and maintained a 369-day calving interval throughout.

She is one of seven cows classified EX in the herd with a further 28 classified VG – something that John is always pleased about.

“We know we are doing something right when we get classifications like this, its proof that we are breeding functional cows that will so well in the herd,” John said.

John placed in the Top 50 IHFA EBI herds for 2023 which was a fitting reward for the care he has given to improving the genetic value of his animals in recent years.

Doonmanagh LHZ Sunflower was awarded the Highest EBI Cow Classified EX/VG award at this years IHFA Open Day, she is classified EX90 4E and her EBI stands at an enormous €397. John and wife Mary collecting the Highest EBI Cow Classified EX/VG award at this years IHFA Open Day for Doonmanagh LHZ Sunflower with sponsors FBD and IHFA President Richard Hamilton

Pedigree and EBI in Sligo

Another IHFA member that has seen the benefits of incorporating EBI into herd breeding and culling decisions is Farrell Scully.

Farrell and his wife Anita milk 60 spring-calving cows under the ChoshullHerd Prefix in Ballymote, Co. Sligo. EBI has taken the guess work out of breeding decisions for Farrell.

“I know from my pedigree records, classification results and milk recording records which are the best cows in my herd,” he said.

“The next big question for me is what bulls to use to generate even better daughters. I’m happy to use bulls from any of the AI companies once they match our system here.

“We are looking for good EBI, reliable bulls that are easy calving and ultimately give us a solid, robust cow that is trouble free for her productive life.”

This tried and tested system has worked fantastically for Farrell allowing the herd grow from 10 cows in his father’s time to the 60-strong herd we see today.

The land around Ballymote is quiet fragmented and open to the elements, so animals have to carry themselves on good feet and legs , as well as being solid and sturdy to really thrive. Choshull RPA Curlew EX 90

Farrell has bred his animals very well to achieve just this; the herd averages an impressive 6,100L and an impressive489kg with relatively low inputs of concentrates (around 6kg/animal per day in the spring and 2kg in the summer).

Farrell’s EBI averages are higher than the national averages for all lactation groups and his calf crop continue to improve year on year – the 2022 calf crop stood at €236 and the 2023 calves soared past that value to €284.

Value of EBI

Farrell has seen the value of the EBI in both the milk tank and in the value of his stock and it has really helped him with making breeding decisions.

“Our overall herd EBI is currently €205 and that will keep increasing every year with our calves coming on,” he said.

“We sell on a number of bull calves and heifers every year and it is very easy to find customers for strong, high EBI calves like these.”

Classification has been a hugely useful tool to Farrell over the years, the visit from the classifier is always looked forward to, and Farrell holds the knowledge and advice from the classifiers in very high esteem.

“We are milking cows day in and day out, and having a fresh pair of eyes on the stock really helps highlight the good and poorer points of our cows, we might not always agree on classification day but we will always have a great discussion and its still helping me learn after many years of farming,” he said.

Pedigree stock

2022 and 2023 saw a really strong market for pedigree stock through on farm and mart pedigree sales, pedigree animals consistently commanded a higher price than non-pedigree stock.

John and Farrell certainly find there is no problem in ever selling on excess stock, with repeat buyers coming back every year.

It’s another very strong point for the Holstein Friesian breed and using beef straws on cows that daughters won’t be retained from creates higher values male calves for the dairy to beef industry.

These farms are just two examples of how beneficial it is to combine strong pedigree breeding and good cow families, with high EBI bulls. Following this type of breeding plan ensures farmers are making the right breeding decisions for their herd, it creates higher values stock for dairy and beef markets, all the while getting the best return for your investment in the bulk tank.

IHFA chief executive Laurence Feeney is unsurprised to see how well these pedigree herds are doing.

“Genetic gain happens in pedigree herds, these are the farmers that have been record keeping and making strategic breeding and management decisions based on the information pedigree registration gives them.

“And as you can see the results pay dividends,” he said.

If you want to improve your herd by pedigree registering your animals contact the IHFA today at [email protected], or call the office on; 023 883 3443. Whole herd grade-up discounts are available for first time pedigree-registration herds.

You can hear directly from John and Farrell at our open day on September 15, in Clonaslee, Co. Laois – all are welcome.