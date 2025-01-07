The annual Irish Grassland Association (IGA) Dairy social night and conference has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 14.

The social event should have taken place this evening (Tuesday, January 7) and the conference had been scheduled for tomorrow, (Wednesday, January 8) in the Charleville Park Hotel, Co. Cork.

However in a statement to Agriland the IGA detailed that a decision to reschedule the conference was taken due to “an upgraded weather alert and advice from the hotel”.

The event will now take place as a one-day event at the Charlevelle Park Hotel in Charlevelle, Co. Cork at 10:00a.m on Tuesday, January 14.

According to the IGA, tickets that have already been purchased will be carried forward and additional tickets can be purchased on the IGA website.

Status Orange warning

The news of the conference being rescheduled comes as Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice for the majority of the country.

The national forecaster said that the warning will come into force from 8:00p.m tonight (Tuesday, January 7) and remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

The warning currently applies to Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow; Cavan; Monaghan; Munster and Connacht.

The extreme cold weather conditions will bring widespread and severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Met Éireann said that this will lead to dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues.

Another Status Orange low temperature and ice warning will be valid from 6:00p.m on Wednesday until 11:00a.m on Thursday (January 9).

This warning currently applies to all counties, apart from Co. Donegal.