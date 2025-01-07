The average Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index fell by 1.4% after the first auction of 2025 today (Tuesday, January 7).

There were a total of 189 bidders in the event which saw 30,156MTof product sold.

The average selling price was €3,864 per metric ton in the auction, which lasted for more than two and a half hours, during which there were 143 winning bidders.

The GDT Price Index now stands at 1,202 today – compared to the previous index figure on December 17 which was 1,219.

GDT event

The GDT auction, which is held twice in every month, is a trading platform for core dairy products.

An analysis of the individual product sub-indices from event 371 today shows that the sharpest drop was a 2.4% fall for lactose to an average price of €863/MT.

In contrast the biggest increase was for mozzarella which increased by 3.6% to €4,002/MT.

But butter also enjoyed a strong performance in today trading event with the average price rising by 2.6% to €6,536/MT. GDT Event 371 Source: Global Dairy Trade

Cheddar also rose, although more modestly by 1%, to an an average price of €4,535/MT as did butter milk powder which increased by 0.9% to €2,989/MT.

But there was a disappointing performance for both whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP) at the auction today.

WMP fell by 2.1%to an average price of €3,648/MT while SMP fell by 2.2% to an average price of €2,572/MT. Source: GDT

Rabobank

According to Rabobank global dairy fundamentals “remain mostly balanced moving into 2025”.

However it has warned that global dairy demand dynamics “remain mixed, with consumer spending still under pressure across many economies”.

Michael Harvey, senior dairy analyst at RaboResearch said: “There are more milk and dairy products in the pipeline, and demand should also improve in 2025.

“However, geopolitics, disease, and weather could influence trade and production”.