The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on the opening of tranche 6 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

TAMS 3, which includes 10 different schemes, provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

In correspondence sent to agricultural advisors, the department stated that the opening date for tranche 6 has been updated to January 23, 2025.

DAFM explained that this is to facilitate development work on the 60% grant aid rate for nutrient storage investments.

It had been anticipated that applications would have been accepted by the department from this week.

The closing date of tranche 6 will take place on March 7, 2025, as had been previously announced.

The department noted that while the system is closed to accept application submissions, drafting of proposals including uploading documents will be available, with the exception of the new nutrient storage investments.

“All other functions such as queries, document upload and submitting claims will continue to be available.

“It is also important to note that the payment claims facility remains open,” the department said.

TAMS

The latest figures published by the department shows that just over €470,000 was issued in TAMS 3 payments in the week up to Friday (January 3).

21,379 approvals have been granted to date under the scheme, with 5,550 payment applications made by farmers and 4,109 payments issued.

The total amount of TAMS 3 payments now stands at €36.5 million.

In a separate update, the department said that 2,825 (48%) out of the 5,864 applications made under tranche 4 of TAMS 3 have now been approved.

2,733 applications are still “in progress”, 179 have been rejected and 127 were withdrawn.

Almost 88% (3,324) of the 3,799 applications submitted under tranche 3 have been approved, with 125 still outstanding, 264 rejected and 86 withdrawn.

There are 82 applications under tranche 2 still to be processed by department officials. 8,155 (90%) of the 9,110 applications have been approved, 667 rejected and 206 withdrawn.