A second candidate has entered the race to become the next deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Until now, the only candidate to have confirmed that they will contest the election for that post has been current IFA Connacht regional chairperson Pat Murphy.

Last night (Tuesday, June 20) a new candidate confirmed that she is running: Alice Doyle, the association’s current Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chairperson.

Doyle confirmed her deputy presidential run at a meeting of the Wexford IFA county executive yesterday.

She is the first women to contest an IFA presidential or deputy presidential election in the organisation’s history.

Speaking to Agriland after announcing her run, Doyle outlined her reasons for deciding to go for the deputy president role.

“There’s a number of reasons. The first one is a believe totally in the family farm. I believe [both the farm and the family] are very important to the future of rural Ireland and to the economy in Ireland, both for its sustainability and viability,” she said.

“I come from a farm. I’ve farmed with my husband for the last five years, full time. Prior to that I was working off-farm. I was a principal teacher for 37 years of my career, and I have a skillset I can bring from that from working in the public.

“I also represent a huge number of people in farming who would work off-farm. I understand how the off-farm contributes to the welfare and wellbeing of the family farm and the viability of it,” Doyle added.

She drew attention to the spouses or partners of farmers, and the role they play.

Many partners of farmers contribute to the farm through their contribution to the management [of the farm]… I’ve been involved in the management of our own farm, and I have contributed from off-farm, and many partners of farmers do that as well. So I gave a good understanding of how the family farm works,” Doyle commented.

“I think I bring a skillset with it… I come from a long line of being in organisations, local, county, and national level, and in my other career I would have served in other organisations in the teaching profession. You learn a lot of leadership skills.”

Commenting on the fact that she is the first female to run for either of the IFA’s top two positions, Doyle said: “It’s good that a female will put her name forward because whether I win, lose, or draw, it will give more women encouragement.”

Doyle said that she has received “nothing only positive affirmation” on her decision to run for IFA deputy president.

The organisation’s elections will take place towards the end of the year.