IFA calls for An Taisce ‘propaganda’ pack to be ‘withdrawn from schools’

The green schools teacher resource pack, produced by An Taisce, which encourages students to eat less meat and dairy and promotes veganism, “should be withdrawn immediately”.

This is according to the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Joe Healy, who said: “Ministers and Government departments should not be endorsing what amounted to propaganda from An Taisce.

“The appropriateness of An Taisce’s involvement in the Green Schools Initiative should also be reviewed by the Department of Education and Science.”

The IFA president outlined that while the Green Schools Initiative is “a very positive programme”, An Taisce has “crossed the line by including dietary advice in their resource pack”.

This is beyond the remit of An Taisce and it is not consistent with dietary advice given by the Department of Health – the competent authority – on balanced diets.

“Farmers are extremely angry that packs like this would be distributed in schools advising students to consume less meat and dairy when both are an important part of a balanced diet.

Advertisement

“What our children are taught in school should be based on scientific findings proofed by the appropriate state agencies and Government departments.

Children are the most vulnerable audience on dietary advice. Schools and teachers are in very influential positions.

“Giving children advice which could see them shun wholesome and nutritious fresh meat and dairy products is wrong,” the IFA’s president said.