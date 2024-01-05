The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is being urged to provide more support for the tillage sector in 2024.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Grain Committee chair, Kieran McEvoy, has said he acknowledged the support given to the tillage sector in 2023.

However, according to the chair: “Major challenges still confront the industry, and the clock is ticking. The minister must deliver a meaningful package of measures to reflect the needs of farmers committed to growing crops in 2024.

“Objective number one is to retain Ireland’s current tillage area. Beyond this, the IFA wants to see the expansion of the land area used for the production of crops.

“All of this is already government policy. So we need to see the minister make a meaningful commitment in terms of making this a reality.”

Challenges for tillage

McEvoy told Agriland that he is very aware of the myriad problems facing tillage farmers at the present time. He cites the inability of growers to compete with dairy farmers to lease the additional land they need to sustain their businesses.

Advertisement

“The minister must act to secure a level playing field for tillage farmers in this regard,” he said.

The IFA representative is also calling for merchants to deliver a fair deal where the price of fertiliser and other crops inputs are concerned in 2024.

“We can’t have a repeat of the slash and burn tactics that impacted so badly on tillage farmers last year,” McEvoy added.

IFA representatives are to meet with the Irish Seed Trade Association to discuss the issue of spring cereal seed availability in 2024.

McEvoy contined: “The meeting is due to take place on Monday, January 15. Obviously we are aware of the concerns that are out there regarding the availability of seed over the coming weeks.

“The purpose of the meeting is to sit down with the trade and accurately work through the figures, regarding what stocks are accessible and the best planting options available to farmers.”

Advertisement

The first IFA Grain Committee meeting of 2024 is due to be held on Tuesday, January 23.

“It will provide an opportunity for the members to assess the current state of crops planted last autumn and the prospects for the season ahead,” he continued.

“From what I can gather at this stage, it’s a very mixed bag. Winter barley crops have fared well. But it’s a different story altogether, where wheat is concerned.

“I sense that a lot of these crops will be replanted. Basically, autumn-sown crops needed a kind back-end. They didn’t get it.”

Looking further ahead, Kieran McEvoy is highlighting the potential impact of the new Sustainable Use Regulations as they are rolled out in 2024.

“A lot of tillage ground is located within Special Areas of Conservation,” he explained.

“The coming months will also see a new intake of MEPs in Brussels. So, we need to closely monitor their views, where production agriculture is concerned,” he said.