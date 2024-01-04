Ireland’s tillage area is set to decline in 2024, according to Bobby Miller, the chair of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG).

“This all comes back to the issue of the nitrates derogation. Many dairy farmers held off leasing land to see if the agriculture minister could maintain the current agreements with Brussels,” Miller said.

“This hasn’t happened. As a result, dairy farmers are now out in force, renting the ground they need to keep their businesses compliant with the new measures.

“Most of these agreements constitute long-term leases, covering periods of up to five and, in some cases, seven years.”

Miller explained that most tillage farmers cannot compete with the leasing prices that dairy farmers are prepared to pay.

“The end result will be a significant reduction in the area of land dedicated to crop production in 2024 and, probably, into the future,” he said.

IGGG members want Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marrine, Charlie McConalogue, to respond decisively to this fast-developing situation.

Food Vision Tillage Group

The same principle holds when it comes to the government’s response to the unveiling of the final report from the Food Vision Tillage Group. Its publication is expected imminently.

Advertisement

“However, there is one fundamental point within all of this. Once the final report has been agreed, it’s up to the government to act,” Miller added.

Miller wants to see real and meaningful decisions taken by government on behalf of Ireland’s tillage sector in the wake of the group’s report. This will mean the availability of greater support levels for cereal and other tillage farmers.

“The government is already committed to the expansion of the tillage sector. It’s time that a real plan was laid out to make this happen,” he continued.

“The publication of the [Food] Vision [Tillage Group] report will give government the perfect backdrop to allow it to put forward a detailed plan for the future of the tillage sector in Ireland.

“The [Irish] Grain Growers’ Group will act to ensure that the Tillage Vision Group report is not allowed to simply gather dust on a bookshelf,” Miller continued.

Recognition for Irish cereals

Another IGGG priority for 2024 is that of securing full and official recognition for grains and pulses produced in Ireland, relative to imports.

“There is an agreed pathway to making this happen,” said Miller.

“But, again, it’s up to the minister to ensure this process can take place. Irish tillage farmers deserve to secure a premium return for the grains they produce.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the IGGG representative has noted the detail of a planning application, submitted by an energy company, to develop a 500ac sola farm in south Co. Meath.

He said that his organisation has consistently highlighted the downside of locating solar farms on top quality land, which can be used for food production purposes.

“Grain Growers [Group] has no objection, per se, to the development of solar farms. It’s all about the location of these projects in rural areas, Miller said.

“There are more than enough marginal farming locations across the country to meet the need that’s out there.

“We have already asked the minister to facilitate a public debate on this matter. This should take place without further delay.”

Continuing on the subject of solar energy, the IGGG chair stressed the need for tillage farmers to have better access to the national grid when it comes to exporting the electricity generated by panels located on farm buildings.

“There is scope for tillage farmers to develop small-scale solar projects, using roofs and small areas of land not suited for crops,” he said.

“But the problem is the lack of connectivity to the grid in many areas. Again, this is an issue, which government must address.”