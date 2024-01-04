The topic of developing large-scale solar farms on top-quality land is one that is fast-climbing the priority list of tillage farmers.

It’s very much a case of ‘red lights flashing’, where growers are concerned.

Last year, I attended a number of Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) meetings in the Dublin/Meath area, at which the matter was debated in a very heated manner.

Essentially, IGGG wants the Irish government to step in and prevent the development of these projects on land that can – as far as they are concerned – be best used for the production of arable crops.

It all comes down to the ‘food security versus climate change’ mitigation debate.

I have absolute sympathy with the position taken by IGGG on this matter. Ireland can boast very large acreages of marginal land, so why can’t locations of this type be selected for the development of solar projects?

Such an approach would then see our best agricultural land maintained for food production purposes.

Solar farms

Meanwhile, the New Year has dawned with the news that an energy company is seeking to develop a 205ha solar farm across three sites in south Co. Meath.

I sense this is an opportunity for IGGG and other farming organisations, to draw a line in the sand, and call for a comprehensive public debate on the role for solar farms in Ireland’s rural areas.

The upcoming planning process should allow for this to take place.

I note with interest, that the company seeking to develop the project indicates that the lands to be developed are currently in grass.

Could this information be an attempt to keep the farming organisations off its back? I don’t know.

My experience of the land in south Co. Meath, is that the vast majority of it can be ploughed, if and when required.

The company concerned also makes the point that the conversion of the current land holdings into solar farms will reduce the level of effluents seeping into surrounding watercourses. What is that supposed to mean?

Most of the majors stakeholders within the Irish state have a role to play where the development of solar energy projects are concerned.

At the most fundamental level of all, public monies are often required to support renewable energy projects of this type.

The company behind the proposed Co. Meath development makes no secret of the fact that Irish government grant monies will be an integral part of the business plan required to make the project viable.

But, I come back to my fundamental point. IGGG members have repeatedly highlighted what they believe to the iniquity of developing large-scale solar projects in areas where land is viable for agriculture.

Now, they have a chance to do something about it, I would strongly suggest.