As protests continue throughout Europe, Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) general secretary Eddie Punch said that “the Brussels bubble” has become more and more detached from farmers.

Punch raised the issue at the annual general meeting (AGM) and conference today (Thursday, February 1) at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon.

The conference featured panel discussions from MEPs Colm Markey and Maria Walsh, along with TDs Barry Cowen; Michael Fitzmaurice; and Claire Kerrane.

Punch said that he hears reports that the EU Commission has taken on more power than it was meant to have.

He said it is the view of the ICSA that the decision-making powers of the commission needs to be “rolled back”.

He added that the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen acted on the Green Deal “without proper consultation”.

“When you listen to French, Italian or German farmers or even our own farmers, they’re proud of their traditions in producing quality food for the European people. But that’s all been dismissed.

“Appalling stuff has come through, where the commission has put forward proposals to support plant-based production systems,” Punch said.

“We have too many people telling us how to farm, who have no experience in what they’re talking about.

“And if it takes riots on the streets of Paris or Brussels it’s unfortunate, but we’ve been warning the EU,” Punch said.

Brussels

MEP Maria Walsh said she agrees on the need for ongoing protests, but doesn’t agree with physical damage being caused in some countries.

“The common agricultural policy is not fit for purpose and the speed at which legislation is coming out is too fast,” she said.

She added that while this is an issue, there are a number of things that the EU can do to help farmers, such as supplying more supports for watercourses and making different changes on a national level for VAT for farmers.

MEP Colm Markey said he stands “in solidarity” with farmers protesting this evening nationwide.

He attended the protest yesterday evening outside the parliament of Brussels. L-r: TD Claire Kerrane; MEP Colm Markey; TD Michael Fitzmaurice

“We have to have a meaningful impact, but we have to stop short of things that cause destruction because that will only turn people against us,” Markey added.

TD Claire Kerrane said that Europe sets the agenda when it comes to farming and that there was a need a “strong government” to represent Ireland in the EU.

“It can’t just be 14 MEPs out of 700 in Europe. It has to be strong voice here in Ireland as well,” she said.

She added that there is also “a huge chunk of work to do” to form a better relationship between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and farmers on the ground.