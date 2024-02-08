Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) beef chair John Cleary has said he is “concerned” that a cheque book supply issue at AIB is posing a “significant challenge” for farmers.

AIB signed contracts with a new print supplier for cheques after its previous supplier recently went into administration.

A spokesperson from AIB told Agriland that it expects cheque book deliveries to customers to recommence the week beginning February 12.

Cleary said that AIB “failed” to inform customers about the issue.

He added that cheques play a “crucial role” in facilitating transactions within the farming sector where cash flow management and timely payments are “essential” for the viability of farming operations.

“This is particularly the case for farm-to-farm transactions when buying livestock or feed, and for paying agricultural contractors for silage and slurry jobs.

“The inability to obtain replacement cheque books not only disrupts these essential transactions but also hampers farmers’ ability to conduct business efficiently,” Cleary said.

“Any ongoing delay will be viewed as yet another underhanded attempt at reducing traditional banking services in rural Ireland,” he added.

Cheque book alternatives

AIB apologised for inconvenience caused by cheque book supplies and in the meantime has advised customers to use alternative payment options available to them.

Other payment options include AIB Debit or Credit Cards and payments in branch using Paylink Euro products. The bank added that customers can get in contact with advisors for help using alternative methods.

Cleary said that “most farmers” do not have debit or credit card machines on their farms.

“Even people who are very familiar with computerised payments find them far from user friendly. Then there is also the issue of broadband reliability in many rural parts to contend with,” he said.