MEP Colm Markey said that discussions around live exports are being used as a talking course for an “agenda” against livestock production.

The issue was raised at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) annual conference, while Markey was on a panel with: MEP Maria Walsh, and TDs Barry Cowen; Michael Fitzmaurice; and Claire Kerrane.

Markey said that before his interference with a specialised committee for animal welfare last term, the group had intended on stopping live exports, due to long sea journeys.

Markey said that while animal welfare during live exports is being “scrutinised”, that statistics from 2019 show 275,000 calves were exported out of Ireland.

Out of the 275,000, Markey said that 163 died. He said that the figure is less than what dies on European farms on a daily basis.

He added that another proposal from the committee was to put the calves into holding centres, which was revised as Markey raised the point of disease spreading.

Markey said that the EU is also proposing the banning of triple decker lorries, which he said would be “economically impossible” for transporting live animals.

ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch said: “Live exports have been the subject of attack from an orchestrated campaign of people.

“They’re not interested really in animal welfare. They’re against livestock farming.”

Punch said that the EU Commission is “pulling rafts of legislation” out at speed and organisations like the ICSA do not have the resources to “keep up”.

He added that live exports are of “equal importance” to both the dairy and the suckler sector.

“Right now we have good prices for the Italian weanling. If we took that away that would be the biggest damage we could do to the suckler herd,” he said.

Live exports

This year Ireland joined with seven other EU countries to affirm support for the continuation of live animal transport and live exports within and outside the EU.

Ensuring the economic competitiveness of EU agriculture needs was of importance to member states.

MEP Maria Walsh also spoke at the conference on the issue.

She said that once animals are of the correct age and travelling conditions are up to standard then she agrees that live exports should continue.

Walsh added that in the next 10 years, it is estimated that there will be a decline in hauliers.

“Sadly some of our colleagues, including in Ireland don’t understand that an animal has to come off the island in order for anybody to make money,” she said.