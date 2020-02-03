ICMSA: ‘Practical, progressive and fair’ solutions are available for Irish farming

It has been outlined that there are “practical, fair and progressive” solutions possible to tackle the challenges besetting Irish farming.

This is according to the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, who met with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, today, Monday, February 3, to reiterate the organisation’s stance on issues affecting agriculture.

Speaking after the meeting with the party leader, McCormack said: “From day one of the campaign, it has been perfectly obvious which two issues the farmer and broader rural vote would depend on.

Pressure on farm incomes;

Attacks on farming by environmental movements. According to the ICMSA, two particular issues will be considered by farmers when voting:

The ICMSA president said: “We are getting feedback from our members that these are the two issues dominating the national question.

“The ICMSA presented the Fianna Fáil leader with the ‘ICMSA Guide to General Election 2020’ that identifies, lists and provides solutions to the issues that we know are holding back the sustainable development of our farming and food sectors.”

Concluding, the ICMSA keader said: “We want to emphasise that these issues can be solved if addressed with both the right policies and determination.”