Trio jailed for spate of Welsh farm machinery thefts

Three men have been sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on January 31, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal plant and farm machinery across North Wales, Cheshire, West Mercia and Dyfed Powys.

Thefts between October 2017 and November 2018 included a mechanical digger, a tractor and hedge cutter, a quad bike, trailers and other farming equipment.

According to The Daily Post, the scheme was so profitable, the trio was paying £300 a month for a unit to store stolen equipment.

Ricky Evans, 43, from Minera, Wrexham received three years three months, Shane Jones, 30, from Brynteg, Wrexham, two years four months and John Price, 29, from Telford two years.

DS Chris Jones said: “North Wales along with other similar geographical areas is a regular target for rural crime.

“Organised groups of criminals prey on the vulnerability and trust which exists in our communities.

They plan and travel extensively to commit these crimes, often to order, and move the stolen property across Britain and beyond.

“These sentences show that we will pursue such groups to recover stolen property, prosecute individuals and seize assets to help make North Wales the safest place in the UK.”