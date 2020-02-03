Gardaí to hold mart info day on agri vehicle safety and security

Members of An Garda Síochána are preparing to hold an mart information day for farmers on a variety of relevant topics next week.

The information day, which is being organised with support from Kinsella Auctioneers, will cover topics including: agricultural vehicle road safety; trailer regulations; and farm security.

The event will be held in Baltinglass Mart, Baltinglass Co. Wicklow (Eircode: W91 Y285), on Wednesday, February 12.

The day will get underway from 10:00am, according to An Garda Síochána.

National Community Involvement Day

The information day follows a number of community engagement days held around the country by An Garda Síochána in conjunction with the Irish Farmers’ Association.

These events were held in marts around Ireland on account of National Community Involvement Day which took place last Friday, January 31.

On the day the National Crime Prevention Office Road Show was invited to west Cork and was on hand offering tips on crime prevention and personal safety, in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association and Cork County fire service at Skibbereen mart.

Sergeant James O Donovan gave a demonstration of some of the ways to mark property highlighting the importance of property marking.

Meanwhile Saturday was another day of rural community engagement for Gardaí in the Macroom district.

On this occasion, Macroom Mart was the destination where more emphasis was put on crime prevention and rural security through property marking and taking preventative measures to protect livelihoods from crime.