Stolen quad recovered following appeal for information

A red Honda farm quad that was stolen from a farmyard in the Tullybryan area of Co. Monaghan has been recovered by members of An Garda Síochána.

The quad bike was taken from the farmyard on Saturday morning, February 1, and was recovered by Gardaí yesterday, Sunday, February 2.

Speaking to AgriLand, the farmer who owned the quad expressed his delight following the safe return of his quad.

He explained that Gardaí located the farm vehicle while searching in Rossmore Forest Park.

The farmer explained: “Quad tracks were spotted leading away from one of the trails in the forest park and the stolen vehicle was discovered hidden on a dirt trail in the park.”

Cavan Quad Theft

Separately, last month, an appeal for information was made by Gardaí investigating the theft of a red Yamaha quad from a shed in Co. Cavan.

The machine in question was taken from a locked shed on Thursday, January 16, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in the Cavan-Monaghan region said:

This red Yamaha Grizzly 350 quad was stolen from a locked shed in the Kilmore area [on the Crossdoney side of Cavan] last night, January 16, between the hours of 12:00am and 7:30am.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or can assist with the investigation, please contact Cavan Garda Station on: 049-4368800.

“Remember, if you have such items at home please record serial numbers, take photographs and consider marking your property.

“Property marking machines are available from both Cavan and Monaghan County Councils,” the Garda post concluded.