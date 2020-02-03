Mainly dry and breezy conditions ahead

Met Éireann is predicting a largely settled few days ahead, with mainly dry – but often breezy – conditions.

Today, Monday, February 3, will see sunny spells with some scattered showers – some of which may be wintry on higher ground in north Connacht and Ulster. The best of the dry and bright conditions will be in the south and south-east of the country.

Top temperatures today will be 6° to 8° degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry, but showers will become widespread again later in the night, and it will become blustery, with fresh to strong and gusty west to north-west winds. It will become very windy in Ulster, with gales in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures tonight will be 1° to 5°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, will be largely dry and sunny, with any showers dying out. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 10°. It will also be windy at first, with fresh to strong north-west winds. These will gradually ease in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, though cold, with fairly widespread sharp or severe frost. Lowest temperatures will be -3° to +1° with light, variable breezes.

Wednesday, January 5, will be mostly dry but also rather cloudy. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in moderate southerly winds. The cloud will keep temperatures above freezing in many parts during the night, although some frost may take hold. Lowest nighttime temperatures will be 0° to 5°.

Thursday, February 6, will see similar conditions, being generally dry and mostly cloudy, with highest temperatures of 9° to 11° in moderate southerly winds.

Turning to Friday, February 7, the day will start out largely dry, according to the current forecast. However, rain is expected to move into the west later in the day or during the night. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 12° and it will become breezy on approach of the rain later in the day.

The current forecast indicates that next weekend will be mainly unsettled, with the possibility of very windy conditions on Sunday.

Drying conditions will be generally poor, though there may be some opportunities for spraying, particularly away from western coastal areas.

Most soils remain saturated or waterlogged, with only slight improvements predicted during the coming week.