Dairy calf registrations up 16% on 2019

The calving season is kicking off on spring-calving dairy farms across the country, with farmers progressing nicely through the season.

Some 80,399 calves have been registered to dairy cows thus far this year, recent figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have revealed.

When compared to the corresponding period in 2019, that is jump of 13,168 head or an increase by 16%. This is a significant increase from 2019.

Looking at the figures on a weekly basis – during the week ending January 31 – some 45,930 dairy calves were registered on farms. This was a jump of 7,717 head or by 17% when compared to the same week in 2019.

This increase in dairy calf registrations is largely attributed the continuous growth in the national dairy cow population since the abolishment of milk quotas.

Irish dairy cow numbers now stand at just over 1.5 million head – an increase of 1.6% from 2018, 5% from 2017 and 7.4% from 2016.

