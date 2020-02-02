The Algerian live cattle market: Where does Ireland fit in?

Reporting from Algiers, Algeria.

In recent times, there has been a lot of optimism that the Algerian market will become a viable option for live Irish cattle.

And while Irish live exports into international markets, such as Libya and Turkey, have somewhat progressed in recent times, Algeria could also become an important destination for Irish cattle.

250 Irish-origin, Aberdeen Angus-cross bulls have been shipped to the country so far, but this week’s trade mission – jointly organised by Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will focus on gaining more market access.

In 2014, the Algerian government launched ambitious plans to increase local dairy production by importing live dairy cattle. However, the target of 240,000 live animals between 2014-2019 was met by half.

In 2019, total Algerian cattle imports reached approximately 100,000 head – consisting of circa 75,000 young bulls and 25,000 in-calf heifers.

In addition, France is the chief exporter of live cattle to Algeria, accounting for approximately for 75% of the supplies; this is followed by Spain at 23%.

In terms of the type of cattle required, it varies. Algerian buyers mainly source weanlings between 220kg and 480kg for fattening from France, along with Holstein Friesian and Montbeliarde heifers for breeding.

Additionally, bulls for immediate slaughter – weighing between 650kg and 750kg – are sourced mainly from Spain.

But, where does Ireland fit in?

In April 2019, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine agreed new market access conditions which included raising the maximum age of breeding cattle to 42 months (from 36 months) and three separate health certificates for animals for breeding, fattening and slaughter.

Previously, all three categories had been covered by one joint veterinary certificate, agreed in May 2016, and required a 21-day quarantine period.

In November 2019, two health certificates for the export of cattle for breeding purposes – and male cattle for further finishing – were signed by the Algerian authorities.

The third health certificate for finished animals for slaughter was agreed in principal, but has not been officially signed by the Algerian authorities; this health certificate would also enable Irish animals exported to Spain to enter the Algerian market.

Also in November 2019, Bord Bia hosted seven livestock companies from Algeria on a business trip visiting farms and export assembly centres around Ireland.

The visitors met directly with Irish cattle exporters in a series of one-to-one meetings organised by Bord Bia, with the aim of establishing relationships and securing contracts.

The schedule of farm visits and presentations by the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) highlighted the clean health status, quality and performance attributes of Irish cattle, as well as the robust controls in-place regarding traceability and transport.

At this week’s trade mission, representatives from the newly formed Irish Livestock Exporters Association will continue on from the work done during that visit to Ireland and participate in a series of targeted meetings with potential customers in Algeria.