Doyle visits timber processor to discuss Irish forestry policy

The Co. Wicklow based General Election candidate Andrew Doyle met with the joint managing director at Woodfab Timber Limited, Sean Brady, at the site in Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, this week to discuss Forest Industries Ireland’s manifesto for Irish forest policy.

Forest Industries Ireland is the trade association that represents the forest and timber industry in Ireland. The organisation says forestry will be “a core solution to the ongoing climate crisis”.

Commenting on the meeting, the Fine Gael candidate said: “As an industry, forestry provides 760 jobs in Wicklow, making a significant contribution to both direct and indirect employment and the local economy.

Over the years, I have always made forestry a priority. As minister with responsibility for the forestry sector, I engaged with Coillte to develop a strategic plan for Avondale, to develop its potential as a tourist and educational centre.

Avondale House and Forest Park is home to the Charles Stewart Parnell Museum.

“This has helped to highlight Wicklow’s importance as ‘the cradle of democracy’, as well as the role of forestry in our history,” he explained.

Continuing, the Co. Wicklow farmer and General Election candidate outlined: “Given the strategic economic importance of this industry and its potential to contribute to our bio-economy, recreation and climate change ambitions, I will continue to champion this industry and its economic importance while also working to implement climate-friendly measures.”

Concluding, Doyle said: “Growing more trees and replacing fossil-based products with wood-based products is part of the Government’s Climate Action Plan.”