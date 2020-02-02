‘I think of the peatlands as a mother figure’ – Pippa Hackett

The Green Party’s Pippa Hackett received an instant backlash from Bord na Móna (BNM) workers at a protest in Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly, when the agriculture spokesperson compared the local bogs to “a mother figure”.

More than 500 BNM peat-division workers, families and community members gathered for a rally outside the West Offaly Power Plant yesterday (Saturday, February 1) in opposition to its closure – and the closure of the Lough Ree Power Station in Lanesborough, Co. Longford – 10 years earlier than initially promised.

Both ESB power stations – which are fired by peat supplied by BNM – are set to be demolished by the end of 2020.

The trade-union-backed rally had a significant focus on workers’ “pension insecurity” concerns and featured speeches from many prominent politicians representing the impacted region, including – independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice; Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen; independent TD Denis Naughten; Fine Gael’s Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy.

Former BNM workers and SIPTU’s Willie Noone also addressed the marchers.

However, it was Hackett’s message that particularly jarred with the marchers when she said: “This Government and successive governments have failed to prepare for this time.

“I like to think of the peatlands around here as a sort of mother figure.

She has nurtured us; she has fed us; she has warmed our homes; she has educated us; and now she has reached a stage that we all knew she would reach.

“She has reached a stage of retirement; and we have to look after her. If we continue to look after her, she will look after us,” she said.

However, the senator’s analogy quickly fell on deaf years.

The listening workers abruptly responded with the following: “And what about us?”; “What about the workers?”; “What about the people in the midlands?”; and “You live on a green cloud”.

Hackett continued saying: “Instead of draining, we will be re-wetting; instead of burning, we will be restoring; and with it, we will bring thousands of jobs to this area.

Last October, the Government outlined the details of financial support it will provide to workers as the region moves away from fossil fuels and towards a low-carbon economy.

The Government committed to investing €31 million in a number of key initiatives, including: a €6 million ‘Just Transition Fund’ for re-skilling workers and community development; €5 million for bog restoration and rehabilitation on non-BNM bogs and €20 million to deliver “a new model for group housing upgrades” in the midlands.

However, if the Green Party is successful in its bid for power after next weekend’s General Election Hackett said her party will offer an alternative plan.

“Instead of a €20 million ‘Just Transition’, we propose hundreds of millions to be channeled into this area.

“We’ve talked about retraining, retrofitting for modular home developments and we have the strength in the communities, and the workers, to keep this going,” she said.

“The Green Party has worked closely with the unions we have devised our own ‘Just Transition’ plan and it will have the trade unions involved, the workers involved, the local communities involved.

“It will have an environmentalist approach to put life back in this community – because you all deserve that,” she said.