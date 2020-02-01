Honda quad stolen from farmyard this morning

A red Honda farm quad has been stolen from a farmyard in the Tullybryan area of Co. Monaghan, this morning, Saturday, February 1.

It is understood the bike was taken from the farm at approximately 8:00am.

Speaking to AgriLand, the farmer who owns the quad bike explained the farm vehicle was heard “taking off” from the yard by a neighbour.

The owner of the quad was also informed that it was spotted being driven down a road in the locality at approximately 8:15am this morning.

Continuing, the owner explained he believes the alleged thief overturned the quad while driving it away and “somehow got it back up and got it away. It seems the person didn’t know how to drive it”.

Concluding, the farmer who owns the quad called for anyone who might have spotted anything unusual to contact Monagan Garda Station on: 047 77200.

Advertisement

Cavan quad theft

Seperatley, last month, an appeal for information was made by Gardaí investigating the theft of a red Yamaha quad from a shed in Co. Cavan.

The machine in question was taken from a locked shed on Thursday, January 16, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement on social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in the Cavan-Monaghan region said:

This red Yamaha Grizzly 350 quad was stolen from a locked shed in the Kilmore area (on the Crossdoney side of Cavan) last night, January 16, between the hours of 12:00am and 7:30am.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or can assist with the investigation please contact Cavan Garda Station on: 049-4368800.

“Remember if you have such items at home please record serial numbers, take photographs and consider marking your property.

“Property marking machines are available from both Cavan and Monaghan County Councils,” the Garda post concluded.