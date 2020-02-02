What are the best agri-sector jobs on offer right now?

A number of exciting and challenging position are available in the agri-sector, across a wide range of skillsets and talents.

These include positions in machinery, sales and management. The pick of the bunch, which feature on AgriRecruit, are outlined below.

Association executive

The Agricultural Science Association is seeking an association executive to support the management and running of the association on a day-to-day basis.

The key responsibilities will include: event management; managing member relations; and facilitating local, regional and national activities.

The successful applicant will work closely with the ASA council, and will report directly to the association’s president and management team. The position is based in Dublin. Click here for more information

Financial controller/business leader

A Co. Westmeath based import-export agri-business is seeking a financial controller/business leader to be a “key driver” of the business and the business team.

The ideal candidate will have a strong business acumen, an enquiring mind and an ability to easily develop stakeholder relationships. An agri-business or general business background would be essential.

Among the other advantageous or necessary qualifications and experiences are: a minimum three years experience in a business management role; good people management skills; and at least three years post ACCA/CIMA/accounting qualification.

This is a full time position with scope for career advancement. Click here for more information

Senior mechanic

Armstrong Machinery, a New Holland dealership in north Co. Dublin, is looking for an experienced agricultural mechanic.

The ideal candidate would have experience in tractor repair and servicing, while combine experience would be a bonus, but not essential.

The candidate should be able to work as part of a team while also being self-motivated, and should have good customer skills.

The role also requires a small amount of admin work in the form of record keeping. A service van will be provided with this role. Click here for more information

Industrial workers

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland is looking for industrial workers for its Hillsborough Beef and Sheep unit.

Further appointments may be made from this competition should AFBI positions become vacant which have similar duties and responsibilities.

Completed application forms must be returned not later than 12:00pm on Friday, February 7. Click here for more information

Sales representatives

Livestock data monitoring firm SmaXtec is seeking multiple sales representatives who will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals.

Other duties will include: sales presentations; product demonstrations; and negotiating contracts with potential clients.

The successful candidate will have a multi-year track record in sales, with excellent communication and presentation skills, among other skills. Click here for more information