Inside the gates of a livestock import unit in Algeria

In 2019, total Algerian cattle imports reached approximately 100,000 head – consisting of circa 75,000 young bulls and 25,000 in-calf heifers.

France is the chief exporter of live cattle to Algeria, accounting for approximately for 75% of the supplies; this is followed by Spain at 23%.

In terms of the type of cattle required, it varies. Algerian buyers mainly source weanlings between 220kg and 480kg for fattening from France, along with Holstein Friesian and Montbeliarde heifers for breeding.

Additionally, bulls for immediate slaughter – weighing between 650kg and 750kg – are sourced mainly from Spain.

One such importer is Eurl Genetic Avenir – a small livestock importer in comparison to some other importers – who have annual purchases in the region of 10,000-12,000 animals/year.

The owner of the unit, Mrs. Amina Benyahia, has a veterinary background and her attention to animal welfare and openness make her a key contact for understanding and growing the business of Irish cattle in Algeria.

In November 2019, Mrs. Amina Benyahia was part of the Algerian and Egyptian delegation, hosted by Bord Bia, on a business trip visiting farms and export assembly centres around Ireland.

AgriLand along with representatives from Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Exporters Association visited the farm in Algeria earlier today. The visit was organised to progress opportunities for Irish livestock exporters in Algeria.

The visit took place just after Algerian authorities agreed and signed a health certificate for the export of cattle for slaughter from Ireland to Algeria with immediate effect.

Bulls – mainly Limousin, Charolais, Aubrac and Montbeliarde – are imported from France, ranging in weight from 350kg to 450kg – depending on what’s required.

Additionally, Holstein Friesian, Brown Swiss and Fleckvieh cows are also imported from countries such as France, Austria and Germany; no cattle are imported from Italy and there is no live export trade between Algeria and Libya.

While a small percentage of the bulls are finished on the farm, the majority are sold onto farmers for further feeding. In a normal year, Mrs. Benyahia could import anywhere from 3,000-3,500 bulls and cows.

Prior to sale, the bulls will be tested and held in quarantine for approximately 15 days.

Batches or ‘rotations’, as Mrs. Benyahia called them, arrive six-to-seven times per year, with 400-500 cows and bulls per consignment. On Saturday, February 8, a rotation of 300 cows and 150 bulls will arrive on the unit from France.

The shipment will set sail from Sète in France and embark on the 38-hour journey to Algiers, in Algeria. On arrival, a rather large tariff of 44% per head (purchase price) is required at Customs.

All cattle imported from France come from IBR-free herds and batches can not be mixed between vaccinated and unvaccinated – even if they have been tested and have the same health status; no quarantine-period is required on the French side.

The current batch of bulls in the shed arrived onto the unit in December 2019 and are currently eating 12kg (6kg split am and pm feed) of a soya, maize, minerals and vitamins blend bought off-farm; they are also fed straw.

Cows are currently be fed the same feed 4kg twice daily (8kg in total) of the same feed.

Younger cows, she said, are fed 4kg (two 2kg feeds) and straw each day.

The bulls are housed in a well-ventilated, straw-bedded shed, which is open at the roof (different to what you would see in Ireland) to allow stale air to exit; a wind breaker is also present on one end.

Finally, Mrs. Benyahia told AgriLand that she is optimistic of doing business with Irish exporters and hopes to import some Irish cattle in the months ahead.