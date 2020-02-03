Howard Farms to host cereal farm walk on Wednesday

Howard Farms will hold a cereal crops workshop and farm walk this Wednesday, February 5, near Killavullen, Co. Cork.

Kicking off at 11:00am, the first topic up for discussion will be plant counts and crop management. This section will be covered by John Dunne from Goldcrop.

Knowing the potential of your crop is essential and carrying out plant counts will allow you to manage your crop according to that potential.

Advertisement

This season there are a lot of mixed crops out there, so plant counts may be of more importance than usual.

Michael McCarthy – Teagasc – will cover weed control strategies. Many farmers will not have applied a herbicide in the autumn and so options will be discussed. No doubt there will be plenty of questions, particularly in relation to grass weeds.

Next up is fertilisers and crop nutrition. Philip Cosgrove from Yara will cover this topic.

Howard Farms own Ger Hanley will discuss fungicide options for the year ahead, while Billy Kelleher – Howard Farms – will talk about cover crops.

The event is being held in conjunction with Goldcrop, Teagasc and Yara and will take place in Kilcanway, Killavullen, Mallow, Co. Cork on Wednesday, February 5, at 11:00am. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided.