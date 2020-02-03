DAERA announces brucellosis compensation rates for February

Brucellosis compensation rates for February 2020 have been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland.

According to DAERA, the compensation payable for reactors and negative in contacts for which notice of intended slaughter is issued in February will be either of two measures.

75% of the animal’s market value: or 75% of £1,920 (75% of £2,220 in the case of pedigree animals). These, according to the department, comprise:

The selected measure will come down to whichever is the lesser, according to DAERA.

LMC appointment extension

Meanwhile, in other department news, on Friday, January 31, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots announced that he has extended the appointment of a member of the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), Patrick McElroy, for a period of six months.

McElroy’s extended term took effect from Saturday, February 1 and will ensure appropriate retention of experience and skills within the board, until a new board member can be appointed from the public appointment competition, which is currently under way to fill this position.

Minister Poots said:

This extension to the term of appointment of Mr. Patrick McElroy will provide continuity to the LMC and allow it to continue with its important function of supporting, examining and informing the marketing and development of the Northern Ireland beef and sheep meat industry.”

McElroy is currently serving his second term of appointment and acts as the chairperson of the LMC Audit and Risk Committee.