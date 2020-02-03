FF commits to setting up agriculture appeals panel

Fianna Fáil has said that it will establish an agriculture appeals review panel if it gets into power after this Saturday’s General Election.

Charlie McConalogue, the party’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, said that the purpose of such a panel would be to “restore farmers’ confidence in the appeals system”.

“Fianna Fáil have put forward real proposals to resolve the beef crisis, including the establishment of an independent agriculture appeals review panel, something which has been long awaited under Fine Gael,” the Donegal TD claimed.

If elected to Government we will amend the 2001 Agriculture Appeals Act to set up an appeals review panel. This will be done early in any new administration.

“This is vital in order to restore farmers’ confidence in the appeals system and ensure cases will be dealt with fairly,” he added.

McConalogue went on to claim: “It is a damning indictment of Fine Gael, that despite the 2001 Appeals Act being independently reviewed and published over two years ago, the main recommendations has not been implemented.

“In Government, we will set up an independent agriculture appeals review panel in Government and ensure there is farmer representation on this panel,” he concluded.

The review McConalogue referred to was ordered by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed in late 2017, and published in February 2018.

Among the recommendations was included an appeals review panel, whereby a farmer who is not satisfied with the decision of an appeals officer could seek a review of that decision from the panel.

In this type of situation, the review recommend, the panel would review the appeals office’s file on a case and – at its discretion – could meet with the parties concerned before arriving at its decision.