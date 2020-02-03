Wind warning issued for west – with gusts up to 100kph
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for four counties in the west and north-west of the country.
Issued at 11:00am today, Monday, February 3, the warning will come into effect at 5:00pm this evening and remain in place until 6:00am tomorrow morning.
The alert was issued for counties Mayo; Leitrim; Sligo; and Donegal.
The winds will be strongest near coasts and will ease through tomorrow morning, the weather forecaster notes.
For the country in general, today will see sunny spells with some scattered showers – some of which may be wintry on higher ground in north Connacht and Ulster.
The best of the dry and bright conditions will be in the south and south-east of the country.
Top temperatures today will be 6° to 8° in fresh and gusty westerly winds.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, will be largely dry and sunny, with any showers dying out. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 10°. It will also be windy at first, with fresh to strong north-west winds. These will gradually ease in the afternoon.