ICBF ‘hopeful’ new BEEP will be launched in coming weeks

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has said it is “hopeful” the second Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme will be launched in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the Teagasc ‘Beef Seminar‘ event, which took place in the Springhill Hotel, Kilkenny, last night, Thursday, February 6, the ICBF’s Chris Daly gave the indication.

He explained: “There was money allocated in the budget but the scheme hasn’t been officially launched yet.

We’re hopeful it will be launched in the next few weeks but we don’t know. Its up to the Department of Agriculture to get it launched.

Daly noted that the department will publicise details on the scheme at a later stage.

Autumn calvers

Daly explained: “If you’re in a situation where you’re Autumn calving and you’re selling weanlings and coming close to selling them now, some farmers are wondering should I weigh them or what should I do.

My advice would be to weigh them. You have nothing to loose by weighing them where as if you sell them without weighing them, you definitely won’t be paid for them.

“So when weighing the animals, weigh the cow and the calf the same day and hopefully those weights would be accepted before the pilot starts officially.”

Concluding, he noted: “The scales are available to rent at the depots.”