Upcoming Beef Seminar: What will be discussed?

A range of key topics for discussion will be brought up at an upcoming “Beef Seminar” event, which will be held in Kilkenny next week.

Set to take place on Thursday, February 6, in the Springhill Hotel, in Kilkenny, the event for farmers will kick off at 8:00pm.

Topics set to be discussed on the night will range from schemes such as the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP), to inspections – as well as a look at the financial aspect of farming.

Dairy calf to beef systems – a physical/financial analysis, to be presented by Paul Crosson of Teagasc;

Grassland management this year to maximise liveweight, presented by Martina Harrington of Teagasc;

BDGP requirements / new calving evaluation 2020 / new BEEP, presented by Chris Daly of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF); and

Department of Agriculture inspections this year, presented by Mairead Fanning, a department inspector. The full line-up includes:

Farmers will learn of key updates on schemes for the coming year and best practice for improving efficiency on the night.

For those interested, further details on the upcoming seminar event can be obtained from Teagasc Waterford / Kilkenny regional office, which can be contacted on: 051-898137 (Mullinavat); or 056-7721151 (Kilkenny).