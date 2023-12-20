The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has said that it is considering seeking an injunction from the courts in relation to the changes to the beef breeding indices.

The changes to the terminal and replacement beef indices have been introduced by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), and have proven to be controversial, with many breeders saying their herds have been devalued due to changes in the star ratings of their animals.

The ICBF has also come under fire for a perceived lack of consultation with breeders and farmers.

The IBLA said that it will consider seeking the injunction “prohibiting the ICBF from sharing publicly any evaluations of cattle using the revised beef [indices] until the issue is resolved”.

In a communication to its members, the IBLA claimed: “The current position of both the ICBF and Teagasc is that they refuse to admit that there may be flaws in the beef indices that warrant an immediate review.

“The continued refusal to immediately review and revisit the technical underpinnings in collaboration with those directly impacted by the the recent adoption of the revised beef [indices] leaves IBLA with little option other than have this matter dealt with through the courts,” the farm group added.

The IBLA said that the possibility of court action will be discussed at public meetings, which it aims to organise in January, for suckler farmers, breeders and breed societies to attend.

The IBLA also raised concerns around the use of animal information immediately prior to the changes being introduced, saying that, while there has been much coverage of breeders who may lose out under the changes, there has been “little or no coverage of people that have benefitted from the revised beef [indices].

“The IBLA considers that access to privileged information in relation to specific animals that may change star rating to any large degree must and should be tightly controlled,” the group said.

The IBLA said it would request the ICBF to carry out a review of animal movements “to establish if any non-routine cattle movements took place prior to the new evaluations being made publicly available”.