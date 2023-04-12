The new Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC) presents an opportunity to ensure a “fair return” for sheep farmers on their wool and produce, according to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture.

The Roscommon and Galway TD, Claire Kerrane. believes there is “huge potential for Irish farmed wool as an indigenous industry” and believes the the establishment of the council is a key part of realising that potential.

“Individuals and organisations involved in the wool and sheep sector have long called for action in this area and the establishment of the council is a good first step.

“Wool has many uses and there is the potential here to develop it domestically and internationally,” the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture said.

Deputy Kerrane said it has been undervalued but with the launch of IGWC “research, innovation, and technical expertise” will now be in place to support the development of wool as a key industry across the island.

“It is crucial that we now also see the introduction of greater supports for the wool and sheep sector, and this is something I will be holding the government to account on,” she added.

According to the Roscommon and Galway TD the new all-island council will bring industry representatives together to “build on potential”.

Deputy Kerrane said it will also look to improve quality and facilitate collaboration in product and market research.

A wool feasibility study published last July recommended that an independent council, led by industry, should be established.

The study outlined that there should be a broadly based membership of this council and that it should include a mix of primary producer farmers, stakeholders and supporters.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is providing €30,000 in financial assistance towards the initial set-up costs of the new council.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, told the Dáil last month that the council would bring stakeholders from across Ireland together to “achieve more commercially and ultimately generate additional income for the primary producers”.