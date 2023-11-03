The farming community in Co. Leitrim is mourning the death of local man John Harkness, in what is believed to have been a farm accident, which happened yesterday (Thursday, November 2).

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal incident at a property in Aughavore, Carrigallen.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed to Agriland that it is investigating the death.

Gardaí have confirmed that the body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

There are no further details to the incident at the moment.

Harkness is predeceased by his father Jim. He will be missed by his wife Paula, sons Mark and Jonathan, daughter Claire, mother Bertha, brothers Alan (Siofra), and Robert (Ruth) Winston (Daphne).

He will also be missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncle and aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow later.

