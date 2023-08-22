The Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Society of Ireland held its premier show and sale at Tullamore Mart and saw a high range of clearances at the sale.

The premier show, however, was noteworthy as it saw Dermot Goss from the Hillview flock in Co. Louth capture the overall champion with his shearling ewe, Hillview Holly.

Having already won the All-Ireland and elite show titles with shearling rams, Goss added to his list of honours this year with Hillview Holly.

The Bodoney-Fabien-sired ewe later headed west, after being purchased by the Lisnacrann flock of Michael and Niamh Oliver in Co. Mayo.

Goss also took first place in the aged ram class with Bodoney Fabien, who opened selling on the evening, eventually selling to the Edmondstown flock of Michael McGrath in Co. Westmeath for €1,750.

The judge at the Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Society of Ireland premier show on Friday, August 18, was Kenny Preston from the Glenpark flock, Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Ram classes

The shearling ram trade saw the highest clearance percentage of the sale with the four- and five-starred Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS)-eligible rams in highest demand and fetching the higher prices.

Advertisement

Other standout sales included shearling rams from Thomas Clarke selling to a Cork buyer for €1,050, and John Maher selling to a Co. Westmeath for €740.

Male champion and reserve champion overall was Kilgerrill Jotham from Colm and Geraldine Lyons, Co. Galway, sired by Castlemeadow Frankel, a premier show champion two years ago.

Reserve male champion was Aileach View Happy, which was later purchased by a Co. Galway buyer for €1,150.

First place in the lamb plus class was awarded to double five-star ram Cloneycavan Joey, from the Cloneycavan flock of Stephanie and Hugh O’ Connor, sired by Artnagullion Ed.

Ewe classes

Reserve female champion was Knockawuddy Jina from Jimmy Killilea of Co. Galway. This stylish ewe lamb also sired by Castlemeadow Frankel and was later sold to a breeder in Laois.

Breeding females were also in high demand at the Belgian Beltex premier sale, as Tom Kenny of Co. Galway sold Hillswood Holly for €640 and Hillswood Hannah and Hillview Heather to Cork buyers.

Show results

Show results were as follows:

Advertisement

Champion: Hillview Holly – Dermot Goss;

Reserve Champion: Kilgerrill Jotham – Colm and Geraldine Lyons.

Aged Ram Class:

Bodney Fabien – Dermot Goss.

Shearling ram Class:

Aileach View Happy – Jack O’Brien; Ballysize Haze – John and Sean Dunne; Hillview Hector – Dermot Goss; Castlemeadow Hercules – Michael Lynch; Seaview Hercules – Aeron James; Quarrymount Hawkeye – Brian Mathews.

Ram Lamb Class:

Ballinakill Jupiter – John and Dudley Maher; Benji Jasper – David Pearson; Cloneycavan Jameson – Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor; Quarrymount Jakub – Brian Mathews; Moyvoon Johan – Niall Kyne; Roundwood Jambo – Tadhg Hogan.

Lamb Plus Class:

Cloneycavan Joey – Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor; Awbeg Jills Choice – Eddie and Sheena McCarthy; Ballysize Jed – John and Sean Dunne; Edmondstown Jack Daniels – Michael McGrath; Ballinakill Jeff – John Maher; Ballinakill Jacob – John Maher.

Shearling Ewe Class:

Hillview Holly – Dermot Goss; Shanderg Hannah – Cathal Tuohy; Quarrymount Hail Mary – Brian Mathews; Ballinakill Hayden – John Maher; Hillswood Holly – Tom Kenny; Knockawuddy Hedia – Jimmy Killilea.

Ewe lamb Class:

Knockawuddy Jina – Jimmy Killilea; Seaview Joan of Arc – Aeron James.

The Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Society will hold its regional show and sale at Ballinasloe Mart on September 28.