The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is calling for the removal of the requirement for an equal lie-back area when sowing catch crops for grazing.

It is among a number of new rules that have been introduced this year in relation to the utilisation of catch crops, specifically from a grazing perspective.

These are covered under Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 6 within the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) conditionality measures.

The lie-back requirement has been brought in through GAEC 6 which covers Minimum Soil Cover to avoid bare soil in periods that are most sensitive.

ICSA

ICSA Tillage Committee chair Gavin Carberry has called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to remove the lie-back requirement which he said “has been brought in at the last minute”.

Carberry said the regulation will destroy the huge potential for tillage and drystock farmers to work together, while also impacting many Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) plans.

“Tillage farmers have been very much encouraged to grow forage crops to capture benefits such as nutrient sharing between tillage and livestock farmers.

“Likewise, for cattle and sheep farmers the availability of forage crops on tillage land has been of enormous value, particularly when traditional fodder is in short supply.

“It makes no sense to impose a lie-back requirement that effectively will put an end to this type of collaboration,” he said.

Catch crops

The ICSA Tillage chair believes that imposing a lie-back area that must be at least equal in area to the adjacent non-grass forage area is “an over-the-top interpretation of GAEC 6”.

“It makes no sense, and it is the reason why many tillage farmers, me included, will not be sowing catch crops this year.

“Up until this point there has been no lie-back requirement and the system has worked perfectly well with good management and strip grazing to prevent excessive poaching,” he said.

Carberry said that ACRES plans, submitted and accepted in May, will no longer be compliant with the scheme due to this lie-back requirement.

“Many have already sown catch crops with no other available land beside it to grow grass. What is a farmer in this position supposed to do?” he asked.

The ICSA has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to urgently address the situation.

“Catch crops are going in the ground and more will be sown over the next few weeks. The addition of this requirement clearly has not been thought through.

“It has removed any incentive for tillage farmers to grow catch crops, it is playing havoc with ACRES plans, and will no doubt severely impact the store lamb trade.

“The only practical thing to do at this stage is remove this requirement,” Carberry said.