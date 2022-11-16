Herdwatch has secured a multi-million euro investment, the Irish farm management software company announced today (Wednesday, November 16).

The agtech company based in Co. Tipperary is delighted to have secured investment backed by Renatus Capital Partners.

Founding members Farm Relief Services (FRS) Network and co-founder and CEO Fabien Peyaud will remain significant shareholders.

The livestock management platform is used on over 18,000 farms in Ireland and the UK, and digitalises livestock farming, helping farmers save time and eliminate paperwork.

Announcing the multi-million euro investment, CEO and co-founder of Herdwatch, Fabien Peyaud said:

“We are extremely proud of our achievements to date, but there is so much more we can do to help farmers across the world. We have the ambition, fantastic people on the team, and now the balance sheet to match.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in the Herdwatch story. Watch this space.”

A recent member survey which received over 1,600 responses has shown that the app saves farmers an average of 3 hours a week on paperwork.

Farm Maps by Herdwatch allows farmers to easily map their farm using satellite imagery. Image source: Herdwatch

Earlier this year, Herdwatch launched Flockwatch, a new platform that helps sheep farmers track ewe and flock performance and streamline compliance reporting.

The company is planning to launch Flockwatch in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia in the near future.

Herdwatch currently has a team of 60 people and plans to increase this to 80 over the next two years to support their international growth and farm digitalisation efforts.

‘Farm Maps by Herdwatch’ is aimed at allowing farmers to create maps of their farms through the app using satellite imagery. Over 250,000ac of farmland have been mapped on the app to date.

Users are be able to name and colour-code fields based on what they are used for. The tool can also be used to create paddocks and spray records. The land size is automatically calculated, providing data in hectares and acres.