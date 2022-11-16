The Dáil has passed a motion tabled by the Rural Independent Group of TDs today (Wednesday, November 16) that instructs the government to implement regulations to cap the prices paid to wind farm operators.

The motion called on the government to implement a European Union regulation which provides for emergency interventions to address high energy prices.

The Rural Independents said the motion instructed “the government to end the unconscionable practice of protecting the super profits of wind energy companies, which is driving up electricity prices for everyone”.

The TDs had outlined their opinion that the “excess profits” amassed by energy producers should be taxed with the funds then used to help consumers pay for their electricity bills.

Today they welcomed the Dáil approval of their motion.

The leader of the Rural Independents, Deputy Mattie McGrath said:

“The government’s energy policy is now in tatters as they have effectively admitted that their regulations are allowing multi-national energy giants to sell us wind-generated electricity at astronomical wholesale gas prices.

“It serves to highlight how ‘out of touch’ this government is, as their unhelpful energy policies are forcing people to run out of money.”

He accused the government of “allowing” wind-farm operators including “Neoen, Amazon, ESB, Energia, SSE Airtricity, Greencoat capital, Strakraff, Bord Gais and Bord na Mona” and others to accrue what he described as “extortionate profits, as electricity prices soar for ordinary users”.

McGrath said:

“The government’s REFIT (Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff ) scheme and energy policies are allowing wind farm corporations to have their prices fixed to the wholesale gas price. The entire situation is one massive government-created con job.”

The Rural Independents said the motion, approved by the Dáil, instructs the government to implement European Union Council Regulation 2022/1854.

The EU Council regulation, which came into force on October 8, includes measures to reduce electricity demand and to collect and redistribute profits from energy companies to households and small and medium-sized enterprises.

McGrath added:

“Our proposals also instruct the government to introduce a rigid cap on the market revenues that wind farm energy producers receive, from the generation of electricity, and redistribute those funds to final customers in a targeted manner.”

The Rural Independents said their proposal, would if implemented, help “fix the dysfunctional energy pricing system and end the government’s favourable treatment of speculative wind farm companies”.