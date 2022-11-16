One million trees are set to be planted in communities around Kenya by 50 Irish GAA players next week, as part of ‘Plant the Planet’, a joint project with Self Help Africa.

Players from across the different GAA codes are set to travel to Nairobi on Saturday (November 18), before spending seven days planting a mixture of fruit, nut and cover trees, which will support the local landscape and communities.

A number of varieties will be planted, including those that can help to rehabilitate soil by reintroducing various nutrients such as nitrogen. This will ultimately facilitate stronger crop yields and help to boost the local agri-food economy.

Mango, papaya, passionfruit, citrus, cashew and macadamia nut trees will also be planted in the region. In addition to combatting food shortages, it is hoped that they will bring increased income to the local farmers who will have ownership of the trees once planted.

This project comes as east Africa experiences its worst food crisis in 40 years, following four successive crop failures due to severe drought, brought on by climate change.

The trees will also play a role in climate action, as they will provide shelter for livestock and crops from this weather, whilst sequestering carbon from the atmosphere.

Wexford man Jack O’Connor, who plays on the senior team with the club St. Martins, will travel to Kenya with the group. Speaking to Agriland, he said that the players are ready to roll up their sleeves.

“We will be getting our hands dirty and planting the trees ourselves. I’m really excited about it, and I’m honoured to be able to go on this mission and help to develop the communities there.

“I’m very passionate about the future of agriculture and society as well, so I think it’s really important that we do what we can,” he said.

The players are aiming to fundraise €10,000 each, 80% of which will go to tree planting and 20% of which will go towards travel costs. However, there is no cap on the fundraiser and O’Connor has already secured more than €15,000 via donations.

Wexford hurler Jack O’Connor. Image: Jack O’Connor

O’Connor completed an agricultural science degree in University College Dublin (UCD) before moving into his current position as ruminant marketing manager with MSD Animal Health. The company have agreed to sponsor him on the project, and O’Connor said he is grateful for every euro donated, whoever it came from.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated anything, if you ever see me at something, please come up to me because I would love to say thank you in person and chat to you about the project.

“I really do appreciate what people have given, it’s going to make such a difference,” he added.

The project will be accepting donations right throughout the project until December, via their fundraising page on the iDonate website.