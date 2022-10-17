An Bord Pleanála has granted final planning permission for a wind farm in Co. Clare, which expects to generate enough energy to power approximately 66,500 homes a year.

Carrownagowan Wind Farm, a FuturEnergy Ireland project, comprises 19 wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169m, and is located on the northern slopes of Slieve Bernagh in Co. Clare.

Over the lifetime of this project, 2.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) are expected to be offset compared with traditional electricity generation.

Once operational, the project will support a substantial Community Benefit Fund that consists of near neighbour contributions and a wider community fund that provides direct local funding.

Based on the government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), Carrownagowan Wind Farm has been estimated to contribute up to €10 million to the local community during its lifetime.

A boost to the local economy is also expected in the form of significant annual rates contributions to the local council as well as employment opportunities, both during construction and operation.

Mary Lynch, FuturEnergy Ireland portfolio director, said: “FuturEnergy Ireland welcomes the decision reached by An Bord Pleanála regarding Carrownagowan Wind Farm.

“This is a significant FuturEnergy Ireland planning grant, which moves the company closer to being able to provide Ireland with an increased supply of clean, green electricity to help hit climate targets, increase energy security and lower fuel bills for everyone.

“The FuturEnergy Ireland team would like to thank the local community for their consistent support of Carrownagowan Wind Farm.

“We are looking forward to working with you as the project develops and building on this strong foundation to be good neighbours for many years to come.”