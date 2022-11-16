Organic farmers have been urged by Teagasc to establish an effective crop rotation system.

Teagasc has highlighted that it is not possible to grow a crop of premium organic oats – or any other cereal -on every acre of available land, every year.

But establishing an effective rotation is critically important within an organic enterprise, according to Martin Bourke, Teagasc organic cropping and integrated systems specialist.

Bourke outlined important crop rotation issues for growers in a recent edition of the Tillage Edge Podcast.

Securing full organic accreditation is the first all-important step for growers entering the sector.

“Putting in an initial combi crop of barley and peas is an entry point used by many organic cereal growers,” he said.

“Here the most expensive input is the cost of seed. Speaking to growers this year, an average yield that can be achieved in these circumstances is around 2t/ac.

“But even getting a conventional price for the final crop harvested has been generating a larger gross margin than that achieved for conventional cereals.”

According to Bourke it could be year two which could then see a transition farmer growing crop of conventional oats.

“At this stage the farmer would be fully accredited, allowing for the production of a fully certified organic crop ,” said Burke.

He said the following year would then see the grower revert to a fertility crop.

Burke has stressed that there needs to be “a degree of flexibility” built into the crop rotations that are followed.

“However, it should be feasible for growers to secure a premium margin over a five to six year cycle.

When it comes to securing a market for organic oats, Burke confirmed that Flahavans are fully booked out at the present time.

“However, White’s Oats in Co. Armagh are looking for fully accredited growers,” he said.

Burke also outlined details of new support measures coming on stream and said the aim is to boost the size of Ireland’s organic farming scheme three-fold over the next number of years.

But he did discuss that should this new target be met will there be a premium market for all the certified cereals that are produced?

Burke said: “There are a number of central buyers for organic produce and lots of smaller operators, who are only too happy to buy organically-produced feed.

“This is because the overall commitment to increase the scale of the organic sector will include both livestock and tillage operations.”

He detailed that organic livestock farmers who coming into the sector between now and 2027 will require significant tonnages of certified organic cereals.