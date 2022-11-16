Strike action could be on the cards if Irish egg producers do not receive the full payments that they were promised by egg packers under an agreement made six weeks ago, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has told Agriland.

Egg packers made a deal with two supermarkets in October that they would be paid an extra 3c/egg by the retailers. A subsequent agreement was then made to pass back an extra 1.2c/egg to the primary producer.

However, many egg producers have not received this rate to date.

The agreements were reached following a 24/7 picket, which continued for almost a week outside Aldi and Lidl in Co. Cavan.

Speaking to Agriland, IFA’s Ulster and North Leinster chair Frank Brady said “if this [agreement] doesn’t materialise we will be taking strike action again”.

“The supermarkets are saying that they gave back the money but the egg packers are saying they haven’t got it.

“I honestly don’t know who has or hasn’t, but we have to find out because I know who hasn’t got it and that’s the producers of the eggs.

“So, it looks like we’re going to be back out on the streets in the near future, trying to get what we already agreed to six weeks ago,” he added.

The organisation is looking into why farmers have not received the agreed rate. It was set to meet with egg packers last Friday (November 11), however according to Brady, the packers pulled out of the meeting “all of a sudden”.

He added that it is likely a meeting will need to be held with all stakeholders in the supply chain present, to establish why the agreed rate has not been paid.

The chair of IFA’s poultry committee Nigel Sweetnam echoed Brady’s comments and told Agriland that strike action will be taken, as “we do not want to see producers leaving the industry because they can’t get paid properly”.

Four egg packers were involved in the negotiations with the retailers at the time of the strike action. One of these was Nestbox who said:

“Nestbox does not comment on any of its commercial arrangements, however we have been and will continue to be in active engagement with our producers to return a fair price for eggs.”

The other packers were contacted but did not provide a comment.

Both Lidl and Alid, the supermarkets that entered the agreement with the suppliers, were also contacted by Agriland, however, they did not provide any statement on the matter.