A new agricultural technology guide will help to decrease farm input costs and cut workload, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The Smart Farming resource efficiency programme is run by the IFA in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Smart Farming Agri Technology guidance note provides information on new technologies to enhance soil fertility, prevent nutrient losses and improve grassland management.

The guide also details various technologies to reduce feed costs; calculate a farms’ carbon footprint; improve farm management and save on time and labour.

Advertisement

The document lists useful farm phone apps and examines the potential benefits of GPS, sensors, and automated systems on farms.

IFA Environment Committee chair and Smart Farming Programme leader, Paul O’Brien said that there are a number of technologies now available to farmers, some of which are relatively low cost, which can help reduce inputs and labour, and simplify farm processes.

O’Brien added that the adoption of technology will become more important as the sector works to meet emission reduction targets.

“Any technology which helps to cut down on a farmer’s workload or reduce their impact on the environment should be seriously considered.”

“Agri-tech will provide solutions to some of the challenges and will assist farmers.

Advertisement

“Research is ongoing in the area and farmers must be supported to implement existing and future technologies,” he said.

The IFA Environment Committee chair encouraged farmers to download the new guide to learn about technologies which can be implemented on farms.