The weekly sheep kill is back up over 60,000 head having fallen back the previous week in account of the four-day week due to the bank holiday.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 63,415 sheep were processed last week (week ending November 12), which is an increase of 9,444 head from the week prior.

Lamb and ewe supplies increased, with hogget throughput the only category to see a decrease.

Spring lamb supplies totalled 53,519 head, an increase of over 7,000 head on the previous week, while ewe and ram throughput tallied 9,427 head, an increase of just under 2,000 head on the week prior.

The number of hoggets processed decreased to 467 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending November 12):

Hoggets: 467 head (-151 or -24.43%);

Ewes and rams: 9,427 head (+1,951 or +26.09%);

Spring lambs: 53,519 head (+7,644 or +16.66%);

Total: 63,415 head (+9,444 or -17.49%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,525,540 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 903,593 have been hoggets, 1,282,921 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (338,885) and a small portion of light lambs (141 head).

Data source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 162,000 head; 205,721 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels by nearly 24,000 head.

Spring lamb throughput remains behind on this time last year by over 67,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending November 12):