There appears to be a large number of farmers using, or considering the use of external teat sealant on their cows this year.

As a lot of farms are now using selective dry cow therapy (SDCT), many are just looking for that extra bit of protection.

External teat sealant

The sealant is exactly as described; it is applied to the external surface of the teat end, rather than internally.

But unlike the internal teat sealer, it doesn’t appear to last the entire dry period.

The external teat seal should offer extra protection just after drying off – which is the high-risk period for cows – but it is unlikely that it would still be on the teat for the period close to calving.

Because of this, it may need to be applied again, and this could potentially be an issue.

In order to reapply, the teat will need to be cleaned again, which could lead to the possible damage or removal of the internal seal.

Plus, there is also a concern about putting heavily pregnant cows into the parlour to apply the seal.

Effectiveness

The effectiveness of the product will thus depend on how long you want the product to last.

If you are expecting the product to last the entire dry period, it is likely you will be disappointed.

However, if you are only hoping for the product to last for the first few weeks of the dry period, then it should be just fine.

The cost of the product then has to be considered, with it appearing to between €1.20-1.50/cow.