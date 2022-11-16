Graduate vets in Ireland, with up to two years’ experience, are earning salaries of €40-45,000, according to a new report.

The Global Vet Salary Report for 2022 was compiled by The Vet Service using client salary data from ten countries.

The global recruitment agency said that the report is “invaluable” to students and experienced vets to establish a starting point for salary negotiations, help to reduce the gender pay gap, and allow covering vets (locums) to set a fair price for their services.

According to the report, the salaries for veterinary surgeons have risen significantly over the past year with the average paid to vets with 2-5 years’ experience standing at around $68,000 (€65,000).

However, there were significant variations across the countries surveyed with vets in this category paid up to $140,000 (€134,000) the US compared to just under $30,000 (€28,700) in South Africa.

Vets with over 10 years’ experience can earn up to $200,000 (€191,000) in the US. Source: The Global Vet Salary Report for 2022

In Ireland, vets with 2-5 years’ experience can expect to earn between €45,000-€60,000.

The annual salary for vets with over ten years’ experience ranges widely from €50,000-€90,000, according to the report.

The report noted that pay rates for locums have also risen sharply over the past 12 months, reflecting the change in work practices in the industry.

The highest locum or relief day rate was paid in the US, followed by the UK and Canada.

The average rate for locums vets in Ireland is €250-€400/day.

“More vets are choosing to work as locums, with increased flexibility in working hours cited as the reason,” the report stated