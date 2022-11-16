Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the launch of the new carbon sub-index as a component of the Economic Breeding Index (EBI).

The new sub index was launched today (Wednesday, November 16), along with other changes to the EBI, at an event at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork, which was organised by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The new carbon sub-index will provide information on the carbon efficiency of a dairy animal. According to the ICBF, the sub-index is the first of its kind in the world and “highlights that Irish farmers are leading the way in terms of their commitment to climate action”.

Also today, the ICBF officially launched the commercial beef value which will be seen on mart boards. This metric will give information on the genetic merit of dairy calves destined for the beef sector.

Advertisement

The changes to the EBI have come about following “extensive research” and collaboration between ICBF, Teagasc, VistaMilk and agri-business consultancy firm AbacusBio.

Speaking at the event today, Minister McConalogue said: “It’s a really important day for our sector and indeed for agriculture in the country.

“It’s a historic day and a real milestone in the continued development of livestock breeding across Ireland, and particularly in the context of delivering on agriculture’s commitment to climate change [mitigation],” he added.

Minister McConalogue complemented the process of consultation that led to the changes, saying: “Collaboration such as this is what the global climate community are yearning for today, and it shows just how scientific, pioneering and forward thinking our agriculture sector is.”

Advertisement

“The new carbon sub-index, a component of the EBI that will be outlined today, is extremely significant. This index is a world’s first, and highlights that Irish farmers are leading the way in terms of their commitment to climate action,” he said.

On the commercial beef value, the minister remarked that it would be “an important tool for non-breeding beef farmers, which will give a better insight into an animal’s genetic merit”.

“I know this will have relevance to farmers that are purchasing calves, weanlings and stores, and bringing them through to finish.”

“I’m hugely enthused and excited by these two developments, and it shows the huge resources we have at our disposal,” he added.