TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has said that he is being sued by a woman who “bruised her leg” on his farm.

The Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm star was speaking about unforeseen problems with farming on a recent episode of the Performance People podcast, one being the liability that comes with ramblers on farmers’ land.

“You lift a gate post out when you’ve got double gates so that you can open both of them and get a tractor through,” he explained. Because his team was in and out of the gate entrance all day working, it had meant there was a hole there.

He said that a woman was “trespassing” on the farm and “somehow put her foot into this hole and then bruised her leg”.

Clarkson then confirmed that the woman is suing him over it, adding that “it’s a constant frustration, that sort of thing”.

Problems in farming

Clarkson appeared on the podcast alongside his Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper.

Throughout the episode, they spoke about the many economic pressures of farming and the other difficulties that farmers face. Clarkson and Cooper. Image: Amazon studios

Clarkson described farming as a lonely profession, saying: “How many farmers are literally on their own? I mean absolutely on their own right now? And all they’re thinking is ‘I’m going to have zero money’, and you know, they’ve got to put food on the table and they’ve got a family at home and they have no money.”

He said that suicide rates among farmers are on the rise because of the economic instability of the profession.

“You know there is a greater number of accidents than all other jobs put together on farms, and the suicide rates have overtaken vets now, I believe,” he said.

“And it’s because it’s lonely, and they aren’t being paid.”

When asked what he thought should be done to improve farming in the future he said: “Close down Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).

“Literally close it down and send them all home. The first thing that would help farmers is if Defra let farmers get on with it.”

Clarkson added that he has been “staggered” at how difficult farming is, and that his show has gained interest because he does not think “anybody realised just how difficult it was” either.

Season two of the popular farming show has been confirmed, however an airing date has yet to be announced. What Clarkson could add at present, is that it will feature cows.