Farm management software company Herdwatch has said that its recent “charity climb” raised over €11,000 for mental health organisation Aware and relief efforts in Ukraine.

Around 30 Herdwatch staff members took part in the climb which saw them reach the peak of Devil’s Bit Mountain in Co. Tipperary.

Some members of the Herdwatch team are based near the city of Kherson in Ukraine, an area which has seen heavy fighting and considerable damage since Russia invaded the country some 18 months ago.

Herdwatch said that its wider personal “were keen to ensure that the funding helped to provide some assistance on the ground in that part of the war-torn country”.

It is intended that the portion of the proceeds going to Kherson will be used to deliver humanitarian kits in the area, particularly in light of June’s partial destruction of the nearby Kakhovka Dam, which has seen large-scale flooding of Kherson and the surrounding area.

The €11,000 raised will be roughly evenly split between relief efforts in Kherson and Aware, with Herdwatch saying it chose the charity as a beneficiary “in recognition of the ongoing mental health crisis which is increasingly being felt across communities in Ireland”.

The software business said that the donation to Aware will assist the charity’s efforts in delivering support, education, and information services to those impacted by anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and related conditions.

Herdwatch CEO and founder Fabian Peyaud said: “We are delighted that we were able to raise funding that will go towards two really important causes.

“It was fantastic to see so many of our colleagues, friends, families, farmers, and clients dig deep and provide such generous donations. We are very grateful to everyone who helped us reach our fundraising peak.”

Peynaud added: “Herdwatch is lucky to be working with some fantastic people in Ukraine and we are very conscious of what the war has meant for them and their families. Their lives have been turned upside down.

He said: “These are friends and colleagues we were talking to and working with practically every day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are never out of our thoughts and we wanted to provide a contribution that was specifically targeted to make as much of a local impact to them as we could.”

Peynaud said that the participants in the climb also wanted to recognise problems at home in Ireland as well.

“Mental health issues are impacting communities and families all across Ireland, and we’re especially concerned about their impact on the farming community.

“Clearly more focus needs to be placed in supporting people who need help and to be there for those who may be in crisis. That is what Aware does and we have no doubt that all donations that go towards enabling that activity is money very well spent,” he added.