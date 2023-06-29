A heifer that got into difficulty in the water at Lough Derg was rescued by a scuba diving and voluntary search and rescue team.

The Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club, based in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, posted about the rescue on Facebook yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

The group said they found the heifer drifting in the water in Lough Derg yesterday morning, and successfully brought her to shore on the Co. Tipperary side of the lake.

The group took note of the animal’s tag identification number so the owner can be located and verified, and can also provide the owner with the coordinates of her current location.

Commenting on Facebook, the Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club said: “We rescued this heifer that we found drifting in the middle of Lough Derg this morning [June 28].

“We managed to get her to the shore near Drominagh, Ballinderry. We have numbers from her ear tag, as well as the exact coordinates for where we left her, if anyone wants to get in touch,” the post added.

The Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club is a scuba diving and snorkeling club. Most of its members come from the Nenagh area and other parts of Co. Tipperary, though it also has members coming from the adjacent counties of Clare, Galway, Limerick and Offaly.

It regularly takes in and trains new members in scuba diving and snorkeling.

During the diving season of March to November, the group takes part in dives at Kilkee, Co. Clare, as well as other parts of the country, and also organises snorkeling at Lough Derg.

One of its main objectives is to encourage the safe practice and development of scuba diving, snorkeling and boat handling.

If the need arises, the voluntary group also takes part in search and rescue operations on Lough Derg and the surrounding waters.